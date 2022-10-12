© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan Radio
All Things Considered
Handguns.
Public Safety
Detroit City Council approves $7 million ShotSpotter expansion
Briana Rice
The $7 million dollar contract will expand the ShotSpotter technology to at least 10 more areas in the city.
Stateside
Stateside Podcast: LGBTQ-positive books incite Dearborn debate
Ronia Cabansag
Economy
Court of Claims tosses challenge to Michigan's prevailing wage rule
Dustin Dwyer
Michigan politics explained every Friday on Stateside
As we head into this historic election, Michigan Radio Political Director Zoe Clark will be hosting a special hour of Stateside every Friday from now until the November Election to dig into the week’s political news in Michigan.
Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m.
Lansing Community College
Michigan Room - Gannon Building
Your spot for Election 2022 coverage
2022 is set to be a major election year in Michigan. That's why Michigan Radio is here to be your source to learn about the candidates and issues on the ballot, as well as the voting process.
Conversations that matter to Michigan. Daily at 3 & 9 p.m.
Stateside Show & Podcast Episodes
