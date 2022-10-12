Michigan Radio

Top Stories
The $7 million dollar contract will expand the ShotSpotter technology to at least 10 more areas in the city.
Latest Stories
-
We started the show with an update on the controversial ShotSpotter system that was passed last night by the Detroit City Council. Then we visited a cidery to learn about crafting hard ciders. To finish up our mid-week show, we talked about General Motors CEO Mary Barra.
-
Officials with Lockhart Chemical filed for Chapter Seven bankruptcy protection this week in Pennsylvania, in a move that allows for the company’s assets to be liquidated, while holding creditors at bay.
-
The study looked not just at how much it rains, but also at how heavy downpours are. Researchers say the increase in intensity could negatively affect agricultural production.
-
A $1.5 million grant will fund community-based violence intervention. The city is also getting a $2.5 million grant from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
-
The education bill details award amounts for a new scholarship program and increases scholarship funding.
-
The culture wars are brewing in Dearborn over LGBTQ books in school libraries. We talked about how it's creating community division. Then, we heard how Michigan one birder set out to make the hobby more accessible for other BIPOC nature lovers.
-
There’s been a Kildee representing this part of Michigan since 1977, starting with Dale Kildee. Dan Kildee succeeded his uncle in 2013.
-
The Dearborn Public Schools has revised its policy on reviewing books for appropriateness, and did its best to explain the policy to a rambunctious crowd.
-
Ad spending by Democrats on abortion-related messaging took off after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, Republican spending on crime ads tripled in September.
-
The Search for Sasquatch, a new book for pre-teens, explores Bigfoot through a scientific lens. Its author hopes to model how to balance curiosity and exploration with staying grounded in the facts.
-
The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning that drug dealers are marketing rainbow-colored fentanyl to kids. Many drug experts say that's likely not happening.
-
Courts in Michigan can continue requiring defendants found guilty of a crime to pay certain court costs associated with their trial for another year and a half.
-
The organization will help cover eight visits a year to mental health providers for eligible national team members across all disciplines and four visits to mental health providers for eligible coaches.
-
The study adds to research that already showed the benefits of the program.
-
A painting project kept one lane closed in segments of the bridge to make way for scaffolds.
-
A new display at the University of Michigan Modern Art Museum was made by Andrea Carlson, entitled "Future Cache"
As we head into this historic election, Michigan Radio Political Director Zoe Clark will be hosting a special hour of Stateside every Friday from now until the November Election to dig into the week’s political news in Michigan.
2022 is set to be a major election year in Michigan. That's why Michigan Radio is here to be your source to learn about the candidates and issues on the ballot, as well as the voting process.
Stateside Show & Podcast Episodes
News Headlines From NPR
- With mortgage rates near 7%, the housing party is over. Now it's hangover time
- Comedians Eric André and Clayton English allege racial profiling at Atlanta's airport
- An ornithologist, a cellist and a human rights activist: the 2022 MacArthur Fellows
- Omicron boosters for kids 5-12 are cleared by the CDC
- Damien Hirst just burned 1,000 of his paintings and will soon burn thousands more
- Where will the next 'Hamilton' come from now that so many playwrights are in TV?