-
In a statement Monday night, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
-
At a media briefing on Monday hosted by the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, Michigan physicians said there has been a drop in immunization rates for diseases such as polio and measles since the COVID-19 pandemic began, particularly among children.
-
A series of court rulings Monday have left Michigan abortion providers scrambling, moving appointments, and even asking patients to make plans in other states.
-
Today, the state Court of Appeals throws new questions into the debate over legal abortion access in Michigan. Plus, the S.S. Badger ditches coal. And, a preview of the GOP primary for governor.
-
Michigan's health department is asking patients, doctors and others to fill out a survey on ways to improve Medicaid health plans and make them more equitable and person-centered
-
An Oakland County 6th Circuit Court judge has granted Governor Gretchen Whitmer's request for a restraining order that blocks local prosecutors from filing charges under Michigan's 1931 felony abortion ban. Whitmer's request was in response to a Court of Appeals order that cleared the way for prosecutions from county prosecutors.
-
Michigan has received 3,800 doses of monkeypox vaccine from the federal government and will use them for first doses for people who may have been exposed.
-
We talk about the Michigan 3rd Congressional District GOP primary between Peter Meijer and John Gibbs. After that we hear about a restaurant owner sticking up for their staff, because the customer is not always right. Then, a researcher explains concerns about a device that reads blood oxygen levels. We end with a discussion around training OB/GYN’s and abortions.
-
After years of declining birth rates, we've heard a lot about why people aren't having kids. But this study asks a more basic question: how many people are actively choosing not to have children, versus just delaying it or being unable to have them?
-
A petition had circulated before Sunday's white coat ceremony asking the university to remove the speaker, a physician who directs the school's Health, Spirituality and Religion program.
-
Despite the lead testing data, an EGLE spokesperson says the city’s drinking water quality is improving.
-
We discuss the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases, plus the appearance of monkeypox with a couple of epidemiologists. We revisit possible dangers swimmers face on Lake Michigan. Then we talk about the "Pride is in the Faire” gathering in Mid-Michigan. And we listen in on a conversation with GOP gubernatorial candidate, Ryan Kelley.