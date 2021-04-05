Stateside: COVID-19 surge in ER; black famers; TC housing market; Sen. McBroom on election bills
Today on Stateside, state Senator Ed McBroom defends a controversial package of election bills making their way through the state legislature. Plus, Black farmers who are teaching their communities about growing their own food. And, an ER doctor about the potential new surge and its impact on hospitals.
Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
Inside the ER as another surge of COVID cases hits the state
- Dr. Patricia Nouhan is an ER physician and Emergency Medicine Residency Director at St. John Hospital in Detroit.
Black farmers in cities and small towns preach the importance of growing your own food
- Malik Yanini is the executive director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network and DTown Farm, a seven-acre organic operation in Rouge Park.
- Barbara James Norman is a fourth-generation blueberry farmer in Covert, Michigan
Our Lives Have Changed: Young couple shut out of the competitive Traverse City housing market
- Taylor Wizner is a reporter with Interlochen Public Radio
State Senator Ed McBroom defends controversial package of election proposals
- Ed McBroom is a Republican state senator from Michigan’s 38th Senate District