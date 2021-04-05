© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Stateside: COVID-19 surge in ER; black famers; TC housing market; Sen. McBroom on election bills

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published April 5, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT
Emergency room hospital
Pixabay
/

Today on Stateside, state Senator Ed McBroom defends a controversial package of election bills making their way through the state legislature. Plus, Black farmers who are teaching their communities about growing their own food. And, an ER doctor about the potential new surge and its impact on hospitals.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

Inside the ER as another surge of COVID cases hits the state

SS_20210405_Nouhan_ER.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Patricia Nouhan

  • Dr. Patricia Nouhan is an ER physician and Emergency Medicine Residency Director at St. John Hospital in Detroit.

Black farmers in cities and small towns preach the importance of growing your own food

SS_20210405_Yakini_Norman_Black_Farmers_Reair.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Malik Yakini and Barbara James Norman

  • Malik Yanini is the executive director of the Detroit Black Community Food Security Network and DTown Farm, a seven-acre organic operation in Rouge Park.
  • Barbara James Norman is a fourth-generation blueberry farmer in Covert, Michigan

Our Lives Have Changed: Young couple shut out of the competitive Traverse City housing market

SS_20210405_IPR_FTR_Move_Up_North.mp3
Taylor Wizner reports

  • Taylor Wizner is a reporter with Interlochen Public Radio

State Senator Ed McBroom defends controversial package of election proposals

SS_20210405_McBroom_election_bills.mp3
Stateside’s conversation with Ed McBroom

  • Ed McBroom is a Republican state senator from Michigan’s 38th Senate District

