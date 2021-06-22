© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Stateside: City police budgets increase; transgender health care gaps; Detroit’s vaccination rate

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published June 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT
Michigan Radio

Today on Stateside, we look into how Michigan cities have responded to calls from activists to defund the police. Then, Governor Whitmer has officially lifed most of the pandemic restrictions, despite a large number of vaccine-hesitant Michiganders, including in the city of Detroit. Plus, we talk to a Michigan State University sociologist about their research on the frustrating interactions transgender people experience at the doctor’s office.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

A year after “defund” protests, most large Michigan cities spending more on police, not less

SS_20210622_Dustin_Nisa_police_budgets.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Dustin Dwyer and Nisa Khan

  • Dustin Dwyer is Michigan Radio's West Michigan reporter. 
  • Nisa Khan is Michigan Radio's data reporter.

Medical establishment doesn’t always meet transgender patients’ needs, says MSU sociologist

SS_20210622_Dustin_Nisa_police_budgets.mp3
Stateside's conversation with stef shuster

  • stef shuster is an assistant professor of sociology at Michigan State University and author of the new book Trans Medicine: The Emergence and Practice of Treating Gender.

Whitmer announces official end to most pandemic restrictions

SS_20210622_Pluta_Whitmer_presser.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Rick Pluta

  •  Rick Pluta is Capitol bureau chief for Michigan Radio.

Vaccination among Detroit police officers mirror low rate of city overall

SS_20210622_Dustin_Nisa_police_budgets.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Bryce Huffman

  • Bryce Huffman is a reporter with Bridge Detroit. You can find his article on vaccination rates among Detroit police officers here.

HealthtransgenderStatesideCOVID-19defund police
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
