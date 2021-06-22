Stateside: City police budgets increase; transgender health care gaps; Detroit’s vaccination rate

Today on Stateside, we look into how Michigan cities have responded to calls from activists to defund the police. Then, Governor Whitmer has officially lifed most of the pandemic restrictions, despite a large number of vaccine-hesitant Michiganders, including in the city of Detroit. Plus, we talk to a Michigan State University sociologist about their research on the frustrating interactions transgender people experience at the doctor’s office.

A year after “defund” protests, most large Michigan cities spending more on police, not less

SS_20210622_Dustin_Nisa_police_budgets.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Dustin Dwyer and Nisa Khan Listen • 9:53

Dustin Dwyer is Michigan Radio's West Michigan reporter.

is Michigan Radio's West Michigan reporter. Nisa Khan is Michigan Radio's data reporter.

Medical establishment doesn’t always meet transgender patients’ needs, says MSU sociologist

stef shuster is an assistant professor of sociology at Michigan State University and author of the new book Trans Medicine: The Emergence and Practice of Treating Gender.

Whitmer announces official end to most pandemic restrictions

SS_20210622_Pluta_Whitmer_presser.mp3 Stateside's conversation with Rick Pluta Listen • 2:23

Rick Pluta is Capitol bureau chief for Michigan Radio.

Vaccination among Detroit police officers mirror low rate of city overall

