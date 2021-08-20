© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Kent and Ottawa counties to require masks for student in K-6 grade

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Western Michigan's two largest counties are ordering masks in schools through sixth grade.

They're citing the risk of the COVID-19 delta variant and young children who don't qualify for vaccines.

The orders came from health departments in Kent and Ottawa counties.Teachers and other staff members who are vaccinated still must wear masks in schools.

Kent and Ottawa join at least three counties with similar school mask policies: Allegan, Kalamazoo and Genesee. Some school districts elsewhere are acting on their own.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declined to order a statewide mask mandate in schools, though Michigan's chief medical executive says it would likely reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Tags

HealthCOVID-19
