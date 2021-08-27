© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Breakthrough cases; podcast features Flint creatives; marking the 1821 Treaty of Chicago

Published August 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
Published August 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT
3D rendering of coronavirus
donfiore
/
Adobe Stock

Today on Stateside, making sense of breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Then, a chat with podcaster and lifelong Flint resident Rayvon Taylor, whose episodes reflect a new vibe in Flint. And, we talk about the 200th anniversary of a treaty that changed the story of several tribal communties in Michigan.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

State report: Delta on the rise in Michigan; vaccines effective despite breakthrough cases

SS_20210827_Cwiek_COVID_data.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Sarah Cwiek.

  • Sarah Cwiek is a reporter with Michigan Radio.

A pipeline to better data: Tracking COVID through wastewater

SS_20210827_COVID_Water_Testing.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Kevin Bakker and Shreya Mullapudi

  • Kevin Bakker is an assistant research scientist at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.
  • Shreya Mullapudi is a research laboratory specialist at UM’s School of Public Health.

The podcast tracking Flint’s creative spark across art, business, food, and more

8.27_b_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with Rayvon Taylor

Tribes remember 1821 treaty that changed their lives, and shaped Michigan as we know it

8.27_c_clip.mp3
Stateside's conversation with John Shagonaby

  • John Shagonaby is governmental affairs officer for the Gun Lake Tribe.



