Stateside: Breakthrough cases; podcast features Flint creatives; marking the 1821 Treaty of Chicago
Today on Stateside, making sense of breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Then, a chat with podcaster and lifelong Flint resident Rayvon Taylor, whose episodes reflect a new vibe in Flint. And, we talk about the 200th anniversary of a treaty that changed the story of several tribal communties in Michigan.
Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
State report: Delta on the rise in Michigan; vaccines effective despite breakthrough cases
- Sarah Cwiek is a reporter with Michigan Radio.
A pipeline to better data: Tracking COVID through wastewater
- Kevin Bakker is an assistant research scientist at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.
- Shreya Mullapudi is a research laboratory specialist at UM’s School of Public Health.
The podcast tracking Flint’s creative spark across art, business, food, and more
- Rayvon Taylor is a lifelong Flint resident and host of The Ray Podcast.
Tribes remember 1821 treaty that changed their lives, and shaped Michigan as we know it
- John Shagonaby is governmental affairs officer for the Gun Lake Tribe.