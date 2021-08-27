Stateside: Breakthrough cases; podcast features Flint creatives; marking the 1821 Treaty of Chicago

Today on Stateside, making sense of breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Then, a chat with podcaster and lifelong Flint resident Rayvon Taylor, whose episodes reflect a new vibe in Flint. And, we talk about the 200th anniversary of a treaty that changed the story of several tribal communties in Michigan.

Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

State report: Delta on the rise in Michigan; vaccines effective despite breakthrough cases

Sarah Cwiek is a reporter with Michigan Radio.

A pipeline to better data: Tracking COVID through wastewater

Kevin Bakker is an assistant research scientist at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health.

The podcast tracking Flint’s creative spark across art, business, food, and more

Rayvon Taylor is a lifelong Flint resident and host of The Ray Podcast.

Tribes remember 1821 treaty that changed their lives, and shaped Michigan as we know it

