Whitmer visits Benton Harbor after bottled water advisory due to elevated lead levels

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 19, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT
Michigan's governor visited Benton Harbor to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stop Tuesday wasn't publicly disclosed until it was over.

It came hours after city commissioners unanimously declared an emergency and empowered the Benton Harbor mayor to lead the city's response.

Like many communities, Benton Harbor gets water from Lake Michigan, but the system moves water through old lead pipes.

Lead levels in water have exceeded the federal threshold. Michigan is providing free water to residents for cooking and drinking.

