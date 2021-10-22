Michigan health officials encourage Michiganders to get a COVID-19 booster shot

State health department officials are encouraging Michiganders who qualify to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

Nearly 69% of Michiganders age 16 and up have gotten at least their first dose of one of the three vaccines.

But research shows the effectiveness of the vaccines fades somewhat over time.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says there are now booster recommendations for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control says eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Generally, people over 65 years old, people who live in long-term care facilities, people with underlying medical conditions and people who work or live in high risk settings are eligible for Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Johnson & Johnson boosters are available for anyone 18 years or older.

CVS Health announced Friday select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are now offering the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations.

"(Michiganders) can just bring their vaccination card," says MDHHS spokeswoman Chelsea Wuth.

MDHHS says in 2021 unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 93% of COVID cases.

There have been 1.1 million coronavirus cases in Michigan since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. Nearly 22,000 Michiganders have died from COVID-19.

