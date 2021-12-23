Michigan is among more than a dozen states affected by a Listeria outbreak linked to packaged salads

There is a deadly Listeria outbreak affecting more than a dozen states, including Michigan.

The Centers for Disease Control is tracking two separate Listeria outbreaks, both linked to contaminated packaged salads. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized and three people have died. At least two people in Michigan have fallen ill.

There are recalls in effect for various Fresh Express and Dole packaged salads.

The recalled packaged salads go by nearly 20 different grocery store brand names.

The CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve any recalled products. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Symptoms of Listeria include headache, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, as well as fever and muscle aches.

The very young, elderly and immune-compromised are most at risk.

Information on the Fresh Express Recall:

On December 20, 2021, Fresh Express recalled several brands of packaged salad products. The recall includes all Use-By Dates with product codes Z324 through Z350.

Brands include Fresh Express, Bowl & Basket, Giant Eagle, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Simply Nature, Weis Fresh from the Field, and Wellsley Farms Organic.

Information on the Dole recall:

Sold under multiple brands:

