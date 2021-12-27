© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
"Water Box" system available in Benton Harbor to cut down on need for bottled water

Dustin Dwyer
December 27, 2021
bottled_water.JPG

There’s now one more option for Benton Harbor residents to get clean water. Residents can now get water in larger jugs, through a filtered water system set up at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission.

Sheila Hill is executive director of the commission. She says the new filtered water option is in addition to the bottled water being distributed by the state.

“It gets quite cumbersome to be able to cook in the kitchen and opening up bottle after bottle of water,” Hill says. “Not to mention the recycling nightmare that the bottled water may create in your house.”

The filtered water system, called the Water Box, is made by a non-profit called 501CTHREE. Similar systems have been set up in Flint, during its water crisis.

Hill says residents can get water at the housing commission’s office at 721 Nate Wells Sr. Drive in three or five gallon jugs. The jugs are provided free. The commission office is open Monday through Thursday.

More information on bottled water distribution in Benton Harbor is available online here.

The state of Michigan says residents who need additional information, or who need help paying for utility bills, can call 211.

