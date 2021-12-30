© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Michigan health officials urge people to follow state COVID-19 guidelines for isolation, not CDC's new recommendations

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published December 30, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST
A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine in Ridgeway, Va., in March.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine in Ridgeway, Va., in March.

Michigan's health department said Thursday that it is not changing its COVID-19 guidelines for people who test positive and show symptoms, until it learns more from the Centers for Disease Control, which relaxed its guidelines this week.

The Centers for Disease Control now recommends people who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms isolate at home for five days, not ten. Isolation means staying home, but in a separate room from family or roommates if possible.

The agency said the change is because data shows that most coronavirus transmission occurs early on, in the 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and in the 2-3 days after.

But Michigan health officials urged residents to continue to isolate for ten days while they review the supporting evidence behind the CDC recommendation. Officials said they're especially interested in the federal agency's guidance for high-risk populations and settings.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
