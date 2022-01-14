State health officials warn of ‘twindemic’ of COVID and flu

Health experts warned Friday warning of a possible "twindemic” that could happen if cases of the flu increase at the same time that COVID-19 cases are already high.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

She said flu is circulating widely in Michigan, unlike last year.

"Last year people were using mitigation strategies. People were staying at home, they were masking, there were some schools that were remote,” Bagdasarian said. Because of all those mitigation strategies, we never really had a flu season.”

This year, with fewer mitigation measures and a lower flu vaccination rate, the virus is making its rounds.

About 400,000 fewer Michiganders have gotten flu shots this year compared to the same time last year, Bagdasarian said.

She warned that hospitals are already overwhelmed with COVID-19, so people need to get flu shots if they haven't already, as well as their COVID vaccines.