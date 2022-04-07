Irwin, VanderWall push for medical trainer tax incentives

Medical professionals who train doctors, advanced practice nurses, and physician assistants would get a tax break under a bill package in the Michigan Senate.

The bills would give those trainers a $1,000 tax credit for every 250 hours they train medical students.

State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor) co-sponsored the legislation.

He said students training to become nurse practitioners are having a tough time finding people willing to work with them.

“This is a problem all over our state but it’s a particularly acute problem in rural areas where they’re really struggling to find enough nurse practitioners to cover the need,” Irwin said.

Federal mapping data show much of Michigan is designated as a “health professional shortage area” for primary care.

That includes Lansing, Grand Rapids, and much of northern Michigan.

Irwin said it’s becoming harder for prospective medical professionals to find someone to mentor them.

“Advanced practice nurses. nurse practitioners, physician assistants have been able to find folks who have been willing to train them or act as preceptors for free. But what’s been happening lately is that more and more individuals are asking for compensation for that training,” Irwin said.

Irwin and Senator Curt VanderWall (R-Ludington) have introduced SB 998 and SB 999 in the Senate, but the bills haven’t yet been officially read in and assigned a committee.

That will likely happen once lawmakers return from break next week.

