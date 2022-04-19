© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Disability assistance would be more accessible under proposed health department rule

Michigan Radio | By Colin Jackson | MPRN
Published April 19, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT
The rule change would allow people to apply for disability assistance over the phone.

The state health department has submitted language that will make applying for Michigan disability assistance more accessible.

The change would let interviews conducted during the application process take place over the phone instead of just in-person.

Detroit Disability Power director Dessa Cosma said people who have medical or transportation issues or are concerned about COVID-19 need that flexibility.

“It’s important that we have options so that we can be safe and so that we can get our needs met without having to put ourselves in harm’s way or under a lot of undue stress trying to navigate a world that was designed without us in mind,” Cosma said.

She said she sees the allowance of tele-interviews as a significant improvement.

“Because disability is very diverse, because our community is very diverse, the more options we have for engaging and communicating, the better it is for disabled people, and the more disabled people will be able to engage,” Cosma said.

The legislative Joint Committee on Administrative Rules now has 15 session days to review the change.

