Detroit now offering Test to Treat sites with free COVID testing and treatment

There’s a new one-stop shop for Detroiters who suspect they have COVID-19.

Starting this week, Detroiters will be able to visit a city site, get tested for COVID-19, and receive treatment pills, all for free.

Detroit is now part of the federal Test to Treat program.

If a person tests positive for the coronavirus, they can be prescribed a pill — if appropriate — or connected with other providers for treatment.

Health officials said these oral medications are 90% effective at preventing severe illness due to COVID-19, but they have to be taken within five days of the first COVID symptoms.

People who get positive results from at-home tests are also able to get treatment at the city's site.

Detroit has a lower vaccination rate than most of the counties in Michigan and the city's COVID-19 death rate is higher than the state average.

Detroit officials said the Test to Treat site will be another tool to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by quickly connecting people to treatment.

The program site is at the Joseph Walker Williams community center on Rosa Parks Boulevard. It's open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505.

