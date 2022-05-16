© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Infant formula maker reaches agreement with US health officials to restart production

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT
Powder milk for baby and blue spoon on light background close-up
Dragana Gordic - stock.adobe.com
/
185582602
Infant formula maker Abbott says it's reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory.

Infant formula maker Abbott says it's reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory. It's a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage.

Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement reached with the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has been investigating safety problems at the Michigan facility.

The consent decree is a binding legal agreement between the company and the federal government. After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new product to stores.

The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula.

