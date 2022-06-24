© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, ending right to abortion upheld for decades

By Nina Totenberg,
Sarah McCammon
Published June 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT
Anti-abortion activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 6.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Anti-abortion activists rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 6.

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, the court's five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion.


"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority," the court's conservatives wrote in their majority opinion. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

The three liberals dissented.

This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 NPR.

Health NPR Top StoriesRoe v. WadeAbortion Rights in Michigan
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
See stories by Sarah McCammon
