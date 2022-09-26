© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers starting October 1

Michigan Radio
Published September 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
Canada.jpg
Jeff Smith
/
Flickr

People entering Canada will no longer have to fill out health information, or show proof of vaccination at the border, as of this Saturday.

The Canadian government announced it is dropping all COVID-19 precautions for travelers at the end of this month. That also includes dropping mask requirements for flights into the country. In a release announcing the decision, Canadian health officials say the changes don’t mean the pandemic is over.

“[W]e expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures,” said Canadian health minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in a statement released by the Canadian government.

Canada implemented the vaccine requirements in January, as a wave of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 swept across North America. The requirements spurred on protests by Canadian truckers, who blocked roads in downtown Ottawa and forced the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit to close, disrupting the busiest crossing between Canada and the U.S.

Unvaccinated Canadians were still allowed to cross the border under the rules, but they had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. But now, all precautions against the virus at the border will be lifted starting October 1.

The U.S. is still requiring proof of vaccinations for non-U.S. citizens who cross the border.

Tags
Health canada
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content