Canada to drop COVID-19 requirements for travelers starting October 1

People entering Canada will no longer have to fill out health information, or show proof of vaccination at the border, as of this Saturday.

The Canadian government announced it is dropping all COVID-19 precautions for travelers at the end of this month. That also includes dropping mask requirements for flights into the country. In a release announcing the decision, Canadian health officials say the changes don’t mean the pandemic is over.

“[W]e expect COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses will continue to circulate over the cold months, so I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures,” said Canadian health minister Jean-Yves Duclos, in a statement released by the Canadian government.

Canada implemented the vaccine requirements in January, as a wave of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 swept across North America. The requirements spurred on protests by Canadian truckers, who blocked roads in downtown Ottawa and forced the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit to close, disrupting the busiest crossing between Canada and the U.S.

Unvaccinated Canadians were still allowed to cross the border under the rules, but they had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. But now, all precautions against the virus at the border will be lifted starting October 1.

The U.S. is still requiring proof of vaccinations for non-U.S. citizens who cross the border.

