Free water filters available in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo residents can request free, lead removing, water filters by phone, in-person, or online.

While there is no lead detected in Kalamazoo’s water system, the Kalamazoo City Water and Sewer Service says that it is possible for lead to enter drinking water when it comes in contact with a household's plumbing system.

The filters are supplementing Kalamazoo’s long term Lead Service Line Replacement Project, as the city transitions to copper service lines. As of 2022, 7000 non-copper services require replacement in Kalamazoo. In 2021, over 900 service lines were replaced.

Free lead and copper testing is also available for all residents.