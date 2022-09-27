© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Free water filters available in Kalamazoo

Michigan Radio | By Taylor Bowie
Published September 27, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
Michigan Radio

Kalamazoo residents can request free, lead removing, water filters by phone, in-person, or online.

While there is no lead detected in Kalamazoo’s water system, the Kalamazoo City Water and Sewer Service says that it is possible for lead to enter drinking water when it comes in contact with a household's plumbing system.

The filters are supplementing Kalamazoo’s long term Lead Service Line Replacement Project, as the city transitions to copper service lines. As of 2022, 7000 non-copper services require replacement in Kalamazoo. In 2021, over 900 service lines were replaced.

Free lead and copper testing is also available for all residents.

Filters can be picked up at 415 E Stockbridge Avenue, or requested on the City of Kalamazoo’s website.

Taylor Bowie
