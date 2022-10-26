© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act marketplace plans starts November 1

Michigan Radio | By Virginia Gordan
Published October 26, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Shot of a doctor showing a patient some information on a digital tablet
BONGKARN THANYAKIJ/bongkarn - stock.adobe.com
/
238730671
Shot of a doctor showing a patient some information on a digital tablet

Michiganders can sign up for a 2023 Marketplace plan under the Affordable Care Act from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023.

During open enrollment, they can select from 233 health plans on the Marketplace, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Over 300,000 Michiganders have Marketplace coverage. More than 85% of them receive enhanced premium tax credits to lower the cost of insurance, according to Protect Our Care, a health care advocacy group.

"I know that access to affordable, quality health care services saves lives," said Janet Olszewski, a former state health department director under former Governor Jennifer Granholm. "When costs and access barriers are removed, racial inequities in health care start to go down."

These subsidies were first expanded by the American Rescue Plan, enacted in response to the COVID pandemic. They were set to expire at the end of 2022. But they were extended for three years by the Inflation Reduction Act, passed in August along party lines, with all Republicans in opposition, and signed by President Biden.

"This Act can help tens of thousands of eligible Michigan families get quality health care coverage for their families by saving them thousands of dollars," said Democratic state representative Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing).

Tags
Health affordable care act
Virginia Gordan
Virginia Gordan has been a part-time reporter at Michigan Radio since fall 2013. She has a general beat covering news topics from across the state.
See stories by Virginia Gordan
