CDC study: Adults recently infected with infected often wrong about transmission risks

A new U.S. Centers for Disease Control study finds that many people in southeast Michigan had the wrong idea about COVID-19 community transmission levels — even though they had just been infected.

The study surveyed thousands of adults in Metro Detroit, and DuPage County, Ill., in June and July of this year. All had recently tested positive for COVID.

The agency considered levels of community transmission high in both places during that period. However, the study found that half of those survey thought they were low or moderate.

There were demographic differences. People with more education, more concern about new COVID variants, and who had received more COVID vaccine doses were more likely to say transmission was high.

The study also found that people who perceived transmission as high were more likely to take protective measures, such as wearing a mask in public and avoiding crowds.

The CDC says the study’s results “can guide COVID-19 communication strategies and policy making during and beyond the pandemic.”