January 15th is the last day of open enrollment for ACA healthcare

The deadline to enroll for 2023 insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act is January 15.

Michigan's Department of Insurance and Financial Services said there has been an 18% increase in enrollees in the state so far this year, possibly because subsidies to aid enrollment were extended through 2023. Michigan residents who qualify can get subsidies to offset the cost of insurance when they enroll on insurance exchanges created by the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare.

Anita Fox is the director of the state insurance and financial services department.

“The subsidies have been extended by president Biden through this next year, and that means that most Michigander's can qualify for a subsidy, and we know that, for example, 85% of enrollees have qualified.” Fox explained.

There's also a program that Fox said offers "free local help" for those looking for specialized assistance.

"That will connect them with someone in their community who will walk through their personal situation and help them get signed up for healthcare," Fox said.

These services are offered online, in-person, or over the phone.

More information on how to enroll can be found at michigan.gov/healthinsurance or by calling the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services at 877-999-6442.