Health

State of Michigan releases guide for consumers facing surprise medical bills

Michigan Radio | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published January 11, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST
The State of Michigan has released a new consumer guide to help people know their rights when it comes to surprise medical bills.

Let’s say you have a surgery scheduled with your in-network health care provider at a local hospital.

Months later, you receive an unexpectedly high bill from the hospital that includes costs for an out-of-network anesthesia provider.

It’s called surprise medical billing.

According to a new guide released by the state, you might not be required to cover those additional costs. That’s because of new federal and state legislation.

Anita Fox is the director of the state’s Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

“What's supposed to happen now is if somebody's outside your network, and you have no way of knowing you need to get 14 days' notice, or they will have to charge you at the in-network cost,” Fox said.

Fox says the guide provides additional steps to take when facing unexpected medical bills.

The surprise medical billing guide is available at michigan.gov/difs.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community. Michelle is also the voice of WKAR's weekend news programs.
