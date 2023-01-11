Study: Medicaid expansion helped lower eviction rates in Michigan

A new study suggests Medicaid expansion in Michigan has helped lower evictions rates.

Sebastian Linde is an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and one of the authors of the study.

He reviewed data on eviction rates across the United States. Linde pointed to a significant change in many Michigan counties after the state expanded eligibility for Medicaid coverage in 2014.

Linde said if you compare county level eviction judgment data between 2013 and 2018, “it's a clear decline in a lot of counties in Michigan.”

“Michigan seems to be one of the states that has had considerable benefits from (Medicaid expansion),” said Linde. “And I would say that the estimates that we have in our study probably be lower bound estimates in terms of the benefit that the state has seen.”

Linde suggests expanding Medicaid coverage gave people at risk of eviction more money to pay for other necessities, including rent and house payments.

The study appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association.