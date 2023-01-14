State of Michigan creates central hub for mental health resources for employers and employees

State officials say more work is needed to address mental health issues in the workplace.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has launched a new website to serve as a central hub for mental health resources (Michigan.gov/WorkplaceMentalHealth).

Sean Egan is the department's deputy director of labor. He is leading the agency’s workplace mental health initiatives.

Egan says the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in workplace stress.

“But at the same time, we started talking about it. So the pandemic really helped us start communicating that ‘Hey, we’re all suffering because frankly we all are.’ And continue to be struggling.”

Egan says 65% of workers say their job is the number one source of stress in their life.