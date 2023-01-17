© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Health

Michigan to begin distributing $81 million opioid settlement money

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published January 17, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST
A Wayne County judge has dismissed a lawsuit preventing Michigan officials from disbursing a $81 million opioid settlement.

Michigan, along with several other states, will receive tens of millions dollars for opioid addiction prevention and care.

The money is from a settlement involving several states, three drug distributors and one manufacturer.

It will come in three installments and Michigan’s attorney general says the payments can be disbursed as early as next month.

The attorney general’s office says Michigan is expecting a total of almost $1.45 billion dollars from opioid settlements.

