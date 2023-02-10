Henry Ford Health expanding in Detroit with new hospital

The Henry Ford Health system is planning to expand with a new hospital in Detroit, as well as a medical research center with Michigan State University.

This $2.5 billion investment will also include new housing with at least 500 apartments. Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores is part of the investment.

The expansion will include a one-million-square foot facility and patient tower, it’ll be across the street from the current Henry Ford hospital in Detroit’s New Center neighborhood.

"Expect an expanded high-tech emergency department, state of the art intensive care units, new OR’s, new procedure rooms and so much more," said Henry Ford President and CEO Bob Riney.

The existing Henry Ford Hospital would remain in use and its patient rooms would be converted to private rooms. The hospitals will be connected by tunnels and walkways.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan was at the announcement.

"This is not the building of a hospital. This is the building of a world class medical institution in an academic setting, tied into the community," Duggan said. "I mean this is truly visionary what we’re seeing."

The plans for the hospital, research center and apartments have not been finalized.

Kevin Grigg, chief communications officer for the Pistons, says there is no firm timetable on a groundbreaking but they hope to begin sometime in 2025. Groundbreaking for the hospital will be in 2024, officials said.

The Henry Ford Hospital expansion and the housing developments are financed separately, but were announced in tandem, and will both be in Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

Plans for the hospital also include public outdoor parks and green area.