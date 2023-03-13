Poll says there are still many lonely, isolated older adults, despite drop from pandemic

A University of Michigan poll finds that loneliness among people age 50 to 80 has nearly returned to its pre-pandemic level.

The number of people that age who said they were sometimes or frequently lonely rose from about one in three before the pandemic, to about half during the pandemic shutdown.

Now, the number has nearly returned to its pre-pandemic level. But Dr. Preeti Malani said even that is not an acceptable level. She said loneliness and social isolation are associated with poor health outcomes like diabetes and heart disease, and even mortality — and doctors should screen patients for it at regular appointments.

"Just like we ask about diet, about exercise, about how you're sleeping, we should ask about loneliness and social interactions," she said. "What are you doing to keep active? Because when you're not getting up and getting dressed and getting out the door, and maybe you're not eating with another person, you know all of those things can add up and really affect health."

Malani said friends, family members, churches and other community members should also reach out to older people they know, to see if they are lonely and offer help becoming less socially isolated.

Here's more about the findings:

