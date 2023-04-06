Michigan health insurance market plans will still offer no-cost preventive benefits (for now)

Michigan insurance companies that are part of the state's insurance marketplace and subject to the Affordable Care Act say they will keep offering certain no-cost preventive services.

That's after the services were struck down by a federal judge last week.

The judge's decision sided with religious groups that had argued insurance plans subject to the Affordable Care Act shouldn't have to cover no-cost drugs that can prevent HIV. The groups claimed such drugs "encourage homosexual behavior."

The judge used a different, technical argument to also strike down the requirement for plans to cover other no-cost screenings for diabetes, breast and cervical cancer.

Michigan insurers say they'll still offer the no-cost benefits while the case is being appealed by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration says the judge's decision threatens critical care that saves lives.

The insurers that have agreed to continue covering no-cost preventive services in fully insured plans are:

