West Michigan group gets USDA grant to build local food economy

A group that has helped get locally grown food to communities for more than 20 years is getting a grant to help other Michigan communities establish similar networks.

Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities works to get locally grown food used by food pantries, hospitals, schools, and local restaurants.

Now it’s getting a nearly $900,000 USDA grant over the next three years to help 16 Michigan counties to do the same.

“We were approached by folks in the West Michigan Lakeshore region to share best practices with that region in order to build networks there. They've got a lot of the pieces that work within a regional food supply chain, and it's simply bringing those together,” said Jen Schaap, Food and Farming Program Director for the group.

She said it’s about convening different people and groups and exploring what might work for their community.

Lester Graham / Michigan Radio Michigan grown produce. Photo taken at Argus Farm Stop.

“So that folks like farmers, emergency food providers, schools, early child care centers, distributors, aggregators can all learn from each other,” she explained.

Schaap said the pandemic revealed that long distance supply chains can fail and this effort could expand the resilience of the local food economy.

