Health

Stellantis Mack Assembly plant hit with sixth odor violation in less than 2 years

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published May 11, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
auto factory
Stellantis
/
Stellantis
Artist rendering of Detroit Assembly Complex

State environmental regulators have issued yet another violation against Stellantis for noxious odors from its assembly plant on Detroit's east side.

This is the 6th violation the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued against Stellantis since September 2021 for paint and solvent odors affecting residents living near the Detroit Assembly Complex Mack plant.

The department also filed two violations related to the Mack plant exceeding limits for Volatile Organic Compound emissions.

Stellantis also was assessed a $284,000 fine, and regulators have warned that the company's continued failure to address the chronic issue could result in a civil lawsuit.

Stellantis says it will have a new odor control system installed by June 30, and that its interim odor controls have reduced the problem. The company says it's investigating the most recent occurrence.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
