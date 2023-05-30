Ozone Action Days to continue this week in parts of Michigan

Meteorologists are calling for a series of Ozone Action Days in Southeast Michigan.

Residents are encouraged to delay fueling their cars and using gas-powered equipment. The best time to refuel is in the evening, after the heat of the day.

Jim Haywood is a meteorologist with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

He explains that Ozone Action Days are both used to inform residents about actions they can take to reduce the formation of ozone, and serve as health advisory notices. Meteorologists call Ozone Action Days when hot weather combines with pollution, causing ground-level ozone levels to rise, which can cause a variety of health problems.

“It has morphed into a program that is a health advisory notice, so in other words, if you are an asthmatic or you have some sort of other respiratory health ailment, this is a message to you to not get out and exert yourself,” Haywood says.

Children and elderly people are also at risk during Ozone Action Days.

Haywood encourages Michigan residents to use the website EnviroFlash to get up-to-date information about the state's air quality.

Ozone Action Days will likely continue the rest of the week, or until there is a cold front.

“This is very unusual. That's why a lot of times we say once we get into an episode, nothings going to change, we're probably going to get worse air everyday until a cold front comes through and just cleans everything out.”

There's also a Clean Air Action Day in effect in West Michigan.