Smoke from Canadian wildfires have put added pressure on some Michigan hospitals

Doctors with several Michigan hospitals say there's been an increase in respiratory complaints from patients, since air-quality in Michigan has gotten worse this week.

Doctors with McLaren and Corewell hospitals say they’ve seen an increase in patients seeking treatment for heart and lung issues. They say the airborne smoke particles mainly affect folks with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma or COPD, but can also affect anyone spending a lot of time outside.

Dr. Tressa Gardner specializes in emergency medicine with McLaren health systems.

She encourages those experiencing severe symptoms like shortness of breath or a tight chest to seek medical care.

"If they're feeling you know you're short of breath those are the indications if you really are having trouble breathing or you feel like your wheezing, or tight chest. Those are all indications to come in and let us evaluate you," Dr. Gardner said.

Gardner says the poor air quality is most likely to affect those with asthma or other chronic heart or lung conditions.

A spokesperson for Corewell hospitals provided statements from doctors within the Corewell system.

Dr. Glen Clark is an Emergency Center Chief at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe.

“In the last week, we have seen a significant increase in respiratory complaints. We’ve seen both asthma and COPD patients, who have been well controlled, presenting with exacerbations requiring an increase in updrafts and steroids. Even otherwise healthy individuals have come in complaining of chest tightness,” Dr. Clark said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that the syndromic surveillance system has not indicated an abnormal increase in air quality-related respiratory illnesses or cardiovascular issues statewide. However, in a statement, MDHHS still suggested residents take precaution.

“Anyone can get sick from exposure to wildfire smoke but some people are more sensitive to particle pollution. Older adults aged 65 and older, pregnant people, children and people with lung and heart conditions may be more likely to get sick if they breathe in wildfire smoke. Symptoms from breathing in particle pollution from wildfire smoke can include wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath. If you have asthma, follow your asthma control action plan or contact your health care provider if you have symptoms. If you have heart disease and experience these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider.

The most protective option when air is unhealthy for you is to stay indoors with air conditioning, reduce strenuous activities and limit outdoor activities. If you have to be outside, N95 masks offer enhanced protection when used according to product instructions.”