Detroit Board of Zoning Appeals denies proposal for Core City concrete crusher

The Board of Zoning Appeals denied a proposal on Monday for a concrete-crushing facility in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

The board unanimously rejected the proposal after residents gathered at the hearing to share their concerns about the project.

Community advocates highlighted the potential environmental and health consequences of the concrete crusher.

Some residents stated that pollution from the facility could negatively affect the neighborhood's farming efforts, and worsen the health of individuals with respiratory conditions.

Crystal Ridgeway is a Core City resident who spoke against the project during the hearing.

She said she felt the owner of the property was looking to capitalize profits at all costs.

"They're sitting on this property or they're looking for a way to make it profitable for them. They're not necessarily looking for a way to make it the best community for other fellow Detroiters," Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said she was mainly concerned about pollution, such as harmful particulate matter that could've been emitted by the facility.

“It makes your hair stand up on the back of your neck," said Ridgeway. "And it rocks you to your core to know there are people who will capitalize or look for profits at all costs, and the human cost in this case is far too great."

Many community members said the project would be an example of environmental racism, because the neighborhood is majority Black.

The owner of the property, Murray Wikol, did not participate in the hearing. Wikol has not yet commented on the appeals board decision.