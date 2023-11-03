Don't forget to set your clocks back this weekend

You can get an extra hour of sleep Sunday morning.

Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time and everyone in Michigan will be setting their clocks back one hour, starting at 2 a.m. EST.

The time change can alter our circadian rhythms and have significant impacts on our health, said Dr. Anita Shelgikar, a neurology professor at the University of Michigan.

"When there's a mismatch between the sun and our internal clocks, that can lead to a number of health concerns and issues with cardiovascular health, mood regulation, athletic performance, academic performance and overall ability to get enough sleep," she said.

Dr. Shelgikar said setting the clocks backward is ideal for healthy sleep because light in the morning is crucial for our internal clocks.

Daylight saving time is polarizing in the United States, though. A 2020 survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found that 63% of Americans want to discontinue the time changes.

The U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act last year to make daylight saving time permanent and stop the changing of clocks. The bill stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives.

State lawmakers have also introduced legislation in recent years to extend daylight saving time, if neighboring states enact similar laws. One of those bills passed the state House in 2021, but did not go further. A similar bill was introduced in the state Senate this year, but has not gotten out of committee.

Keeping a consistent sleep routine is important for us during the time change, Dr. Shelgikar added.

"Go to bed at your normal time, wake up at your usual time, expose yourself to bright light in the morning," she said. "Keeping that consistent routine can really help."