U-M Health forms strategic alliance with Holland Hospital

University of Michigan Health and Holland Hospital have formed a strategic alliance to support local communities.

The University's Board of Regents approved the three-year partnership at its final meeting of 2023 last week. The Holland Hospital Board of Directors voted on November 14 to approve the deal.

The partnership will provide specialized clinical services to lakeshore residents that Holland Hospital does not currently offer.

“The partnership will improve local access to care and give patients greater choice and value,” Patti VanDort, president of Holland Hospital, said in a statement.

While the partnership will focus on providing specialized care locally in West Michigan, the university said in a statement that some patients might be referred to Ann Arbor in cases "where highly specialized sub-specialty care is clinically indicated."

Editor's note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's broadcast license.