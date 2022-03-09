Two Years of COVID
Two years ago, Michigan reported its first two cases of COVID-19. Read highlights of Michigan Radio's continuing coverage of the pandemic that has changed so much.
Two years after the state identified its first two cases of COVID-19, at least 32,000 people have died of the disease and over 2.3 million cases have been reported. Can Michigan ever go back to "normal"?
Below, you can find highlights from the past year of Michigan Radio's ongoing COVID-19 coverage.
Please note: these stories are from our archive, and may not reflect the current state of the pandemic.
Hospitals
Vaccines
Life During COVID
Three women in their 80s and 90s sat around a table together last month, taking swipes at a bright yellow balloon emblazoned with a smiley face.Margaret…
Since 1929, Amy Miller’s family has spent every summer on Lake Erie at property in Ontario until the pandemic disrupted that tradition. On a typical…
Students are returning to very different school situations, depending on where they live. For our Mornings in Michigan series, Michigan Radio producers Erin Allen and Rachel Ishikawa spent time with two families in schools with two very different mask rules.
The River Rouge school district has taken a trauma-informed approach to academics, and asking students to assess their emotions is one part of that, especially since the school re-opened after a year of hybrid and remote learning.