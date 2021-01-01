How To Listen

There are many ways to listen to Michigan Radio, wherever you are.

Over the air

Michigan Radio’s broadcast signal is available via four FM signals across southern Michigan. WUOM 91.7 FM in Detroit, Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan; WVGR 104.1 FM in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and West Michigan; WFUM 91.1 FM in Flint; and WRSX 91.3 FM in Port Huron. View our broadcast coverage areas here.

Online streaming

Listen to Michigan Radio’s live streaming audio on your computer with our online player. Just click the Play button at the top of this page or Listen now.

The Michigan Radio App

You can download Michigan Radio's smartphone app to listen to the station, read our news stories and find your favorite Michigan Radio podcasts.

Android Users:

You’ll find the Michigan Radio app in the Apps section of the Google Play Store. The Android app is also available via this link: Download App

iOS (Apple) Users

The Michigan Radio app for iOS is located in the Apple App Store under iPhone apps. The iOS app is also available via this link: Download App

Learn more about the Michigan Radio app here.

Smart Speakers

If you have an Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, you have an easy way to access Michigan Radio and NPR news and information. Just say "Play Michigan Radio."



The NPR App

You can listen to Michigan Radio on the NPR app. Select Live Radio, then select Michigan Radio as your Primary Station.

Third Party Apps

You can also listen to Michigan Radio on your smartphone via several third party apps, including TuneIn or iTunes Radio. For iTunes, select Radio, then search for Michigan Radio. For TuneIn, just search for Michigan Radio.

Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

You can listen to Michigan Radio on your smartwatch, smart TV, or streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV or Google Chromecast via the TuneIn app. Once you have downloaded the TuneIn app on your device, look for Michigan Radio under "Local Radio" or search for us by name.