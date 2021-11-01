Issues & Ale
Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Radio designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. The events are hosted by Michigan Radio reporters and feature experts on the topic. All events are free, and the public is invited to join in the discussion. You can find information on upcoming and past Issues & Ale events on the pages below.
We hold Issues & Ale events at venues all across our listening area. You can share your suggestions for future topics or locations by e-mailing us at marketing@michiganradio.org.
Join Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou for this live online discussion about the realities and challenges of resettling Afghan and other refugees in Michigan. Our panel will include Afghan journalist and former New York Times reporter Jawad Sukhanyar, who was evacuated from Kabul just before the city fell. Sukhanyar and his family are now in Michigan.
Join Michigan Radio’s political junkie Zoe Clark as she hosts a fun and fast-paced look at Michigan politics on the Michigan Princess. Come aboard and join in the discussion!
Issues & Ale COVID Update: Making Sense of the New NormalTuesday, September 14, 20217:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.A Michigan Radio Live In-Person and Virtual…
Issues & Ale @ Home Detroit's Olympic Dreams - Lessons LearnedTuesday, July 20, 2021 - 7:00 PMA Michigan Radio Free Virtual EventMany Michiganders may not…
Issues & Ale @ Home:That's What They SayWednesday, June 23, 2021 - 7:00 PMA Michigan Radio Virtual Event - FreeDoes it drive you crazy when someone uses…
Issues & Ale @ Home: Climate Change in the Great Lakes RegionHost: Lester Graham - Reporter/Host of The Environment ReportThe Great Lakes region is often…
Issues & Ale @ Home: The Future of the Republican Party in MichiganWednesday, April 7, 2021, 7:00 pmHost: Zoe Clark The Republican party is at a…
Issues & Ale @ Home - COVID Vaccine UpdateTues, Jan 26, 20217-8 PMThe availability of a vaccine for the coronavirus means there’s a light at the end of…
Issues & Ale @ Home: It's Just Politics Election PreviewWednesday, October 21, 20207:00 PM - 8:00 PM Voters across America go to the polls on November 3…
Issues & Ale @ Home: Kids These DaysWednesday, September 30, 20207:00 PM Millions of teens are experiencing a social disruption like never before: global…