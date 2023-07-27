Hearing for Oxford school shooter weighs whether teen should spend life in prison: Live updates

Carlos Osorio/AP / AP Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is seen in court, Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Pontiac, Mich. Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether Ethan Crumbley the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The hearing began with a caution from Judge Rowe. “I understand the sensitive nature of this case,” he told the dozens of observers in the back of his courtroom. “But since this is court, I ask you to please maintain composure,” adding, “we cannot have any outbursts because we need to protect the integrity of these hearings.”

Family members heeded the judges’ request, quietly crying into tissues as prosecutors shared messages concerning Crumbley’s plans to shoot up the school. A few stepped out of the courtroom before a school surveillance video of the shooting was shown. Crumbley, wearing an orange jumpsuit with the words “Prisoner OCJ” and in manacles and chains, kept his gaze lowered for most of the early part of the hearing.

The evidence pointed to a longstanding plan to carry out a school shooting and suggested a cruel interest in causing harm to animals. In a journal entry, Crumbley claimed that he put a decapitated baby bird’s head in a jar in a bathroom at his school – an incident which school administrators had previously not connected to the admitted school shooter.

“It just amuses me how I can cause people to talk about what I did,” Crumbley wrote in a notebook in the days leading up to the school shooting. “And it makes me happy. Once I do the shooting, it will go down as one of the biggest school shooting in American [sic] and Michigan.”

Some of the most troubling evidence reviewed by Timothy Willis, the lieutenant in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office who oversaw the investigation of the school shooting and was the first to take the stand, reviewed instances of “torture” that Crumbley carried out on baby birds he found in a nest near his home. Later, while in custody at the Oakland County Jail, Crumbley was given a tablet and visited a website that showed videos of people getting killed and animals getting tortured.

The lieutenant, who arrived at the scene not long after the shooting began, also reviewed footage and photos of Crumbley wielding or shooting various firearms, and spoke to the skill the teenage boy had with a pistol – a 9mm that, evidence submitted by the prosecution showed James Crumbley bought for his son a week before the school shooting with money saved by the teenager for that purpose. The teenage Crumbley texted a friend that he had been “begging’ his parents to buy him a 9mm. His mother, Jennifer, shared a photo at a shooting range where her minor son showed her how to load and hold the gun, and referred to the weapon as one that belonged to her child. “Mom & son day testing out his new Xmas present,” the caption read.

Carlos Osorio/AP / AP In an image from video, the contents of the backpack belonging to Ethan Crumbley is seen in a bathroom, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

No one in the courtroom spoke when surveillance footage was played, showing Crumbley entering a bathroom with a red backpack and then walking out, firing shots at several students, including two he would ultimately murder – Hana St. Juliana and Madisyn Baldwin. He continued to move through the halls, walking in a wide, even gate and firing at the few students who remained in the hallway, including Justin Shilling and Tate Myre.

Once sheriff’s deputies entered the building, Crumbley placed his weapon on a garbage can, dropped to his knees, and raised his hands above his head – surrendering just as he had planned.

“I will continue shooting people until police reach the building,” he had written in his notebook. “I will then surrender to them and plead guilty to life in prison.”

During cross examination Crumbley’s defense attorney Paulette Michel Loftin referred Willis to the contents of the teen’s notebook, the assignements and homework in his backpack where he had drawn more than 50 guns. No one at the school searched that backpack, Willis admitted, and none of the school staff referred Crumbley for a psychological evaluation or called for a welfare check. His parents both refused to take Crumbley home, Willis said, prompted by Michel Loftin’s questions. On the day of the shooting, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son “don’t do it.”

As the chief investigating officer, Willis reviewed hundreds of text messages sent between students at Oxford High School and their parents on the day of the shooting.

“You would agree with me that…the messages that Jennifer and James sent were unlike those of hundreds of other caring parents,” the defense attorney prompted Willis.

“I would agree,” he said.

Michel Loftin seemed to use many of her questions to Willis to get at one of the five factors that must be considered before Crumbley could get a life without parole sentence: his family circumstances and their affect on this actions. She pressed Willis to consider the many moments that his parents or school staff might have intervened to prevent Crumbley from carrying out the shooting he planned – and how the teen wished someone would do so.

At one point, Crumbley wrote in his journal, “My evil has fully taken over in me and I used to like it. But now I don't want to be evil. I want help. But my parents don't listen to me, so I can't get any help.”

Crumbley searched for information about the possible consequences he would face for his actions in the days leading up to his crime, searching for if Michigan had a death penalty (it does not) and the possible worst sentence he could receive as a 15 year old (life without parole).

On one page of the journal, he seemed to accept the possibility of that sentence. “I'm going to spend the rest of my life in prison rotting like a tomato,” he wrote in his journal.