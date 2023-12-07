Judge to decide sentence for Oxford teen who killed four

A sentencing hearing for the teen who killed four fellow Oxford High School students on Nov. 30, 2021 begins on Friday. Victims will have the opportunity to make statements, and Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe will decide the shooter’s sentence. Rowe’s options include a prison term of 25 years to 40 years at a minimum, up to life without the possibility of parole. Ethan Crumbley has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges against him, including first-degree murder.

An Oakland County judge will determine whether the teenager who killed four students and injured seven other people will spend the rest of his life in prison at a sentencing hearing that begins on Friday. Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwamé Rowe’s sentencing options include a prison term of 25 years to 40 years at a minimum.

The maximum penalty for Ethan Crumbley would be life without the possibility of parole. If that is Judge Rowe’s decision, it would make Crumbley the fifth juvenile in Michigan to receive that sentence since the nation’s high court restricted its use for minors in 2012, according to analysis by Michigan Radio.

Dozens of people who escaped violence, became injured, or lost loved ones in Oxford on November 30, 2021, are expected to address the court in what are likely to be emotionally charged accounts of frustration, anger, and grief. Since Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges related to the violent rampage he carried out at Oxford High School, he has not faced a formal trial.

In previous hearings, Judge Rowe has asked people in attendance to contain their emotions to prevent disruption to court proceedings – leaving the parents, siblings, relatives, and friends of the victims to sob silently as they listened to testimony from students who narrowly averted death, a teacher who was shot in the arm, and an assistant principal who confronted Crumbley as he prowled the halls of his high school with a gun in hand.

That testimony was a part of a three-day-long hearing over the summer to consider mitigating factors that might make a minor “less culpable” for his crimes than an adult.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, wore an orange jail jumpsuit and metal shackles as Judge Rowe considered whether his age, family circumstances, role in the crime, and potential for rehabilitation were enough to keep him from a life-without-parole sentence.

After hearing testimony from survivors of the shooting as well as experts in crime scene investigations and mental health professionals, Rowe determined that life without parole would be among the sentencing options he considers.

The shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, will not be allowed in the courtroom for the sentencing hearing. They will be permitted to watch the proceeding from the Oakland County Jail, where both of them are detained while they await their own trials related to their alleged roles in their son’s shooting. Each faces four counts of manslaughter for purchasing their teenage son a gun and ignoring his appeals for mental health support.