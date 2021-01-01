Michigan Radio Staff
Meet the team at Michigan Radio.
Newsroom & On-Air
Management
Support Staff
Interns
Contributors
-
April Baer is the host of Michigan Radio’s Stateside talk show.
-
April Van BurenApril Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
-
Beenish Ahmed is one of Michigan Radio's Detroit-based reporters. Since 2016, she has been a reporter for WNYC Public Radio in New York and also a freelance journalist. Her stories have appeared on NPR, as well as in The New Yorker, Harper’s, The Atlantic, VICE and The Daily Beast. Additionally, Beenish spent two years in Islamabad, Pakistan, working with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, covering the country’s first democratic transition of power as well as Pakistan's education system.
-
Brad Gowland joined Michigan Radio in 2019 to help with the station's growing digital side, specializing in data collection and digital audio. Brad got his start in radio at New York City's WNYC, where he was a data analyst and computer programmer (and made lots of great friends). He loves Morning Edition, the Grateful Dead, and crosswords.
-
Christina began her career in radio at Michigan Radio while a student at the University of Michigan. She was a producer and researcher for The Todd Mundt Show, and then hosted Weekend Edition.
-
-
Doug Tribou joined the Michigan Radio staff as the host of Morning Edition in June 2016. Doug first moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
-
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Radio’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Radio since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
-
Erin Allen comes to Michigan Radio as a new producer for the station’s Stateside show. She is an experienced communicator driven by her curiosity about stories of people.
-
Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design.
-
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to Michigan Radio after nearly two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (Editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to the Stateside staff.
-
Kate Wells is a Peabody Award-winning journalist currently covering public health and the COVID-19 pandemic. She is also the co-host of the Michigan Radio and NPR podcast Believed. The series was widely ranked among the best of the year, drawing millions of downloads and numerous awards. She and co-host Lindsey Smith received the prestigious Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
-
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
-
Lauren Talley is Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition producer. She produces and edits studio interviews and feature stories, and helps manage the “Mornings in Michigan” series. Lauren also serves as the lead substitute host for Morning Edition.
-
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report and previously hosted Stateside on Fridays. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
-
Lindsey Smith is Michigan Radio’s Morning News Editor. She previously served as Michigan Radio’s investigative reporter and West Michigan Reporter.
-
Mark Brush was Michigan Radio’s Digital Media Director. He succumbed to a year-long battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, in March 2018. He was 49 years old.
-
Mike Blank is a producer and editor for Stateside.
-
Mike Perini is Michigan Radio's midday host. He started at the station in 1996 as a temporary, fill-in announcer and was made the full-time midday host in 2002.
-
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and the Director of Stateside.
-
Nisa Khan joins Michigan Radio as the station’s first full-time data reporter. In that capacity, she will be reporting on data-driven news stories as well as working with other news staff to acquire and analyze data in support of their journalism.
-
Paulette is a digital media reporter and producer for Michigan Radio. She started as a newsroom intern at the station in 2014 and has taken on various roles in that time, including filling in as an on-air host.
-
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
-
Rebecca Kruth is the host of Weekend Edition at Michigan Radio. She also co-hosts Michigan Radio’s weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
-
Rebecca Williams is senior editor in the newsroom, where she edits stories and helps guide news coverage.
-
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
-
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
-
Sarah Hulett is Michigan Radio’s senior editor for enterprise and long-form reporting, helping reporters to do their best work.
-
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting. During his four decades in broadcasting, Steve has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and Radio and Television News Directors Association. Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic. Q&A
-
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
-
Tyler Scott is the weekend afternoon host at Michigan Radio, though you can often hear him filling in at other times during the week. Tyler started in radio at age 18, as a board operator at WMLM 1520AM in Alma, Michigan, where he later became host of The Morning Show. He studied political science and graduated from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in 2016.
-
Virginia Gordan has been a part-time reporter at Michigan Radio since fall 2013. She has a general beat covering news topics from across the state.
Management
-
Bob began his radio career when he joined Michigan Radio in 1996 as the weekend morning on air host. Due to his experience in Los Angeles as a recording studio installation and maintenance technician, he began splitting his time with the engineering department, and moved into engineering full time when he accepted the position of Chief Engineer.
-
Holli has spent her entire career working with Fortune 500 brands in new business development and sales management.
-
Jodi is Michigan Radio’s Director of Digital Audiences, leading and developing the station’s overall digital strategy.
-
Larry has been with Michigan Radio since 2000, and came to us after spending three years at the University of Michigan's Development Communications office.
-
Steve is Michigan Radio’s Marketing Director. His job involves coordinating the station’s marketing, communication and public relations efforts, special events, car donation program and community & media partnerships.
-
Steve Schram is Executive Director and General Manager of Michigan Public Media, overseeing Michigan Radio-WUOM, the NPR news and information public radio station at the University of Michigan.
-
Talisha Reviere-Winston joined Michigan Radio as the Director of Human Resources and Finance in June 2021.
-
Vincent Duffy has been news director at Michigan Radio since May 2007.
-
Zoe Clark is Michigan Radio's Program Director. In that role, Clark oversees all content and programming on the state's largest and most-listened to public radio station - including the station's award-winning newsroom, podcasts, commentary and daily news-magazine Stateside.
Support Staff
-
Alex came to Michigan Radio in October of 2016, shortly after his studies at Michigan State University. He works with Larry Jonas to facilitate major gifts.
-
Alison joined Michigan Radio's development team in 2014. She oversees multiple facets of Michigan Radio’s Membership program where she combines her passion for philanthropy and Michigan Radio.
-
Andrea is the Senior Grants Accountant at Michigan Radio, a position she has held since 2007. She is responsible for the post-award financial duties of our sponsored grants, as well as our monthly accounting and annual budget process.
-
Carol’s passion for radio led her to a professional radio career that has spanned more than thirty years. Ten of those years were spent in Boston where she served as the National Regional Manager for the Westinghouse Radio News Stations such as 1010 WINS in New York, KYW-AM in Philadelphia, and WBZ-AM in Boston.
-
Chenita Anderson is Michigan Radio’s Development Accounts Receivable Clerk Associate.
-
Christa Quinn is a Corporate Support Account Executive at Michigan Radio, and while she is new to radio, she’s no stranger to working in the media.
-
Cindy Payne is Michigan Radio’s Human Resource Administrator. She is responsible for day to day HR related issues, employment, and assists with the monthly accounts payable and billing processes. Cindy has been at the University of Michigan for 23 years and Michigan Radio for 13.
-
Danielle has been with Michigan Radio since January 2015. As a journalism major in college, Danielle fell in love with public media in general and Michigan Radio in particular.
-
Ellen Perry has been at Michigan Radio since October 2016 as an Account Executive on the Corporate Support team.
-
Ellen joined the Michigan Radio development team in 2008. She manages all aspects of the station's grant fundraising efforts and develops communications documents for an external, stakeholder audience.
-
Kim, an Ann Arbor native, joined Michigan Radio in 2003 and has been the Business Manager since 2004. She has been in Accounting/Management for over 25 years.
-
Lynette is Michigan Radio’s receptionist and has been with the station since 2015. She assists with the data entry of gifts, and is listeners first point of contact when they call or visit Michigan Radio. She loves working at the station since it’s like a home away from home. She looks forward to talking with you.
-
Nichole Cramer is Michigan Radio's Business Systems Analyst supporting the station's development efforts.
-
Peggy J. Watson began her career at Michigan Radio in 1983 as a Production Assistant after graduating from Western Michigan University. At that time, Michigan Radio was primarily a classical music station.
-
Ronotta has worked for the University of Michigan Dining including managing North Quad’s Blue Cafe before joining Michigan Radio.
-
Rusty Brach is the systems administrator for Michigan Radio which is a fancy name for an all-purpose computer and networking guy.
-
Suzanne Belanger is a Marketing Associate at Michigan Radio, coordinating community and media partnerships, public relations, special events, and more. She started working in radio when she was 14 years old at her hometown station in Delphos, Ohio. Throughout her radio career, she’s worked at a number of stations in Ohio, Florida and Michigan. She was most recently with CBS/Entercom as Marketing Director of WOMC and WYCD in Detroit.
-
Interns
-
Elizabeth Harlow is an Assistant Producer for Stateside.
-
Claire Murashima is a production assistant for Stateside.
-
Lucas is a senior at Michigan State University studying professional and public writing. He has previously worked as a co-director of editing for VIM, an MSU fashion magazine. An aspiring music journalist, Lucas dreams of getting paid to go to concerts. He is also a screenwriter. When he’s not working, he can be found walking around aimlessly, listening to either punk rock or Kacey Musgraves.
-
Anna is a senior at Michigan State University studying journalism with a concentration in international reporting.
Contributors
-
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
-
John U. Bacon has worked nearly three decades as a writer, a public speaker, and a college instructor, winning awards for all three.
-
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.