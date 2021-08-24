-
“Those outbreaks really are a measure that can help us look at, ‘Is there some documentation that some spread might be happening in the school setting?’ versus ‘There are cases happening and being reported and that's expected.’”
-
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says he needs "data" before "tweaking" auto insurance law that's taking care from thousandsHundreds of auto accident survivors have already lost care, with thousands more soon to follow, but State Senator Mike Shirkey says he doesn't have the data to consider tweaking the state's new auto insurance law.
-
It's another blow for the government, which broke new ground in 2017 when it charged a Detroit-area doctor with performing genital mutilation at a suburban clinic.
-
Andre Spivey admitted that he and an aide accepted nearly $36,000 in bribes related to oversight of city towing work.
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will veto language in a budget bill that would punish local health departments that issue COVID-19 mask orders or restrictions.
-
A bipartisan coalition is pushing for a new way to elect the U.S. president. We talk to one of the organizers. Then, a look at how Southwest Detroit’s Mexican community has shaped the neighborhood’s history and the challenges the community faces today. Plus, growing hardier grapes for Michigan wine.
-
U.S. Steel temporarily closes Indiana plant after undisclosed orange substance leaks into Lake Michigan tributaryA U.S. Steel plant in Indiana has been closed temporarily, after leaking an undisclosed orange substance into Lake Michigan.
-
Former Michigan Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer and former state GOP chair Saul Anuzis are launching a petition drive to add Michigan to the National Popular Vote (NPV) consortium.
-
Stateside: MI GOP party divide; making the fragrance industry more inclusive; redefining climate urgency from an Indigenous perspectiveWhat two Republican events say about a party divide within Michigan GOP. A Detroit indie perfumer envisions a decolonized fragrance industry. And, Potawotami scholar and activist Kyle Whyte on taking the time to put relationships first in climate solutions.
-
The River Rouge school district has taken a trauma-informed approach to academics, and asking students to assess their emotions is one part of that, especially since the school re-opened after a year of hybrid and remote learning.