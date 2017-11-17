Mornings in Michigan: Setting up at Greenfield Village

What do your mornings sound like? Which sounds shape the start your day?

Our new series, Mornings In Michigan features the sounds of morning rituals from people and places across our state.

To open our series, we visited a beloved Michigan institution. Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford is made up of 83 historic buildings brought to the museum in Dearborn and restored to reflect 300 years of American history.

To show us what mornings are like for the people who make Greenfield Village come alive, general manager Ryan Spencer gave us a tour before the gates opened. We began at the childhood home of Harvey Firestone, who later founded the famous tire company. The farm depicts life in the 1880s. On the way to the kitchen, Spencer walked us through the Firestone family’s barn.

We also visited the village's antique vehicle garage, glass shop, and Armington and Sims Machine Shop.

Click on the play button above to hear our visit.

Our story was produced by Lauren Talley with help from April Van Buren.

Now, we want to hear from you! Share the sights and sounds of your Michigan mornings. Find out how at michiganradio.org/mornings.