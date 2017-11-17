© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Our series "Mornings in Michigan" captures the sounds of morning rituals and routines from across our state. New episodes are featured during Morning Edition on Michigan Radio.

Mornings in Michigan: Setting up at Greenfield Village

Michigan Radio | By Doug Tribou,
Lauren Talley
Published November 17, 2017 at 6:30 AM EST
KMS Photography
Courtesy of The Henry Ford
KMS Photography
Greenfield Village has an antique vehicle garage that services all the Model Ts and other vehicles on site.
KMS Photography
April Van Buren
April Van Buren
April Van Buren
April Van Buren

What do your mornings sound like? Which sounds shape the start your day?

Our new series, Mornings In Michigan features the sounds of morning rituals from people and places across our state.

To open our series, we visited a beloved Michigan institution. Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford is made up of 83 historic buildings brought to the museum in Dearborn and restored to reflect 300 years of American history.

To show us what mornings are like for the people who make Greenfield Village come alive, general manager Ryan Spencer gave us a tour before the gates opened. We began at the childhood home of Harvey Firestone, who later founded the famous tire company. The farm depicts life in the 1880s. On the way to the kitchen, Spencer walked us through the Firestone family’s barn.

We also visited the village's antique vehicle garage, glass shop, and Armington and Sims Machine Shop. 

Click on the play button above to hear our visit.

Our story was produced by Lauren Talley with help from April Van Buren.  

Now, we want to hear from you! Share the sights and sounds of your Michigan mornings. Find out how at michiganradio.org/mornings.

Doug Tribou
Doug Tribou joined the Michigan Radio staff as the host of Morning Edition in June 2016. Doug first moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
See stories by Doug Tribou
Lauren Talley
Lauren Talley is Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition producer. She produces and edits studio interviews and feature stories, and helps manage the “Mornings in Michigan” series. Lauren also serves as the lead substitute host for Morning Edition.
See stories by Lauren Talley