Hundreds rally at Michigan Capitol against vaccine mandates

Hundreds of people gathered Friday afternoon outside the state Capitol to protest vaccine mandates.

Many cheered when rally organizer Pastor Jason Georges spoke out against mandatory vaccinations. He’s a leader of Stand Up Michigan, a political group that's also criticized mask wearing and lockdown orders.

“You are here because you are against the government and academic institutions and corporations forcing you to inject something into your body against your will," he said.

He said vaccine requirements violate personal freedoms. “By mandating the vaccine, the government assumes it has greater responsibility for your body than you do."

President Joe Biden recently required civilian federal workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or face testing and mask requirements. Grand Valley State University, Michigan State University, Wayne State University and the University of Michigan are requiring vaccinations.

The U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission says employers can mandate vaccines, barring a conflicting disability or religious belief.



