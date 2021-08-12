Stateside: Storms prompt health concerns; lack of mask mandates sparking controversy for schools
Today on Stateside, even more rain coming down in Southeast Michigan. What will this mean for cities already deluged this summer? Also, the decisions facing local school boards with respect to masking for students and staff. And, fighting invasive species at Sleeping Bear Dunes with a new fire burning product.
Listen to the full show above or find individual conversations below.
More severe thunderstorms add to a summer of extreme heat and rain
- Dr. Jalonne L. White-Newsome is the CEO and founder of Empowering a Green Environment and Economy.
One campground hopes to reduce invasive forest pests with new fire burning product
- Patrick Shea is a reporter at Interlochen Public Radio.
Back-to-school concerns over masking, delta variant and vaccinations
- Sarah Cwiek and Kate Wells are Michigan Radio reporters.
Lack of mask mandates in schools worry some parents and teachers
- Kylia Maksay is a parent of two boys, and lives in Oakland County.
- Jill is a teacher in the Grand Rapids Public School District. We are only using Jill's first name to protect her identity and her job.