Stateside

Stateside: Storms prompt health concerns; lack of mask mandates sparking controversy for schools

Michigan Radio | By Stateside Staff
Published August 12, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
A group of students wearing masks look at a book on a desk together
JR-50
/
Adobe Stock

Today on Stateside, even more rain coming down in Southeast Michigan. What will this mean for cities already deluged this summer? Also, the decisions facing local school boards with respect to masking for students and staff. And, fighting invasive species at Sleeping Bear Dunes with a new fire burning product.

(Subscribe to Stateside on Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, or with this RSS link)

Listen to the full show above or find individual conversations below.

More severe thunderstorms add to a summer of extreme heat and rain

  

  • Dr. Jalonne L. White-Newsome is the CEO and founder of Empowering a Green Environment and Economy.

One campground hopes to reduce invasive forest pests with new fire burning product

Patrick Shea reports

  

  • Patrick Shea is a reporter at Interlochen Public Radio.

Back-to-school concerns over masking, delta variant and vaccinations

Stateside's conversation with Kate Wells and Sarah Cwiek

  

  • Sarah Cwiek and Kate Wells are Michigan Radio reporters.

Lack of mask mandates in schools worry some parents and teachers 

Stateside's conversations with Kylia Maksay and Jill, a teacher in Grand Rapids

  

  • Kylia Maksay is a parent of two boys, and lives in Oakland County.
  • Jill  is a teacher in the Grand Rapids Public School District. We are only using Jill's first name to protect her identity and her job.

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
