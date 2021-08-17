© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
FCA, now part of Stellantis, fined $30 million in corruption case

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 17, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT
Automaker FCA U.S. has been fined $30 million after admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of factory workers. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman also sentenced FCA U.S. Tuesday to three years' probation and ordered an independent compliance monitor. FCA stands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which now is part of Stellantis. The automaker pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy. Its conviction follows a series of guilty pleas from UAW officials who were showered with more than $3.5 million in cash and items of value from a jointly run training center over an eight-year period.

