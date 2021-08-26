© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

FBI searches Detroit City Hall, 2 council members' homes

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 26, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT
the american flag and the FBI flag hanging side by side
Federal Bureau of Investigation
/
Flickr

FBI agents have searched offices at Detroit City Hall and the homes of two City Council members. The searches Wednesday come a few weeks after another official was charged in an alleged bribery scheme.

Agents and state police were at the homes of Janee Ayers and Scott Benson. There was no immediate comment from Ayers or Benson, who are running for reelection. Tim Waters, head of the FBI in Detroit, says evidence was collected but no one was immediately charged.

Authorities have been investigating Detroit-area corruption for years. Another council member, Andre Spivey, was recently charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. He's pleaded not guilty.

Tags

NewscorruptionfbiDetroit City Council
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content