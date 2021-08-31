Watch Live: Biden speaks after U.S. completes Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden addresses the nation after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war. More than 123,000 civilians were flown out by the U.S. and its partners as part of the evacuation efforts, and all U.S. service members are now out of the country.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m., but times are subject to change without warning. If you're having issues viewing the livestream below, please try refreshing the page.

Want to support reporting like this? Consider making a gift to Michigan Radio today.