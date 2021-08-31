© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Watch Live: Biden speaks after U.S. completes Afghanistan withdrawal

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published August 31, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT
black and white drawing of the white house
Annette Elizabeth Allen for NPR
/

President Biden addresses the nation after the U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war. More than 123,000 civilians were flown out by the U.S. and its partners as part of the evacuation efforts, and all U.S. service members are now out of the country.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m., but times are subject to change without warning. If you're having issues viewing the livestream below, please try refreshing the page. 

Want to support reporting like this? Consider making a gift to Michigan Radio today.

Tags

NewsAfghanistanjoe biden
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
Related Content