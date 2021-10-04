© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
News

Canada-US bridge reopens; had shut over possible explosives

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT
Ambassador Bridge
J. Stephen Conn
/
FLICKR - HTTP://J.MP/1SPGCl0
Two joggers run under the Ambassador Bridge which connects Detroit to Windsor

Updated at 4:37 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been detained and is in the custody of the border service as the investigation continues. The force also says no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives found.

Original post, 2:24 p.m.:

Police say the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than two hours following the discovery of possible explosives during a vehicle inspection.

The Ambassador Bridge that links Windsor, Ont., and Detroit was shut to all traffic on Monday morning and the surrounding area was evacuated as well. Windsor police say the Canada Border Services Agency alerted them after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex.

NewsAmbassador BridgeU.S.-Canadian border
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
